646 Autumn Oaks Drive, Allen, TX 75002 Cottonwood Bend
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great 2 story home in a quiet and established neighborhood. The home has a nice open floor plan, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining as well as eat in kitchen, and a second living area upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 646 Autumn Oaks Drive have any available units?
646 Autumn Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 646 Autumn Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
646 Autumn Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.