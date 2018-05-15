All apartments in Allen
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:58 PM

638 Valley View Drive

638 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

638 Valley View Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in established Allen. Close to everything. Updated paint, carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Ready for a quick move-in! See media for application instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Valley View Drive have any available units?
638 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 638 Valley View Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
638 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 638 Valley View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 638 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 638 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 638 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 638 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 638 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 638 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 Valley View Drive has units with dishwashers.

