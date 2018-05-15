All apartments in Allen
627 Albrook Drive
Last updated February 5 2020

627 Albrook Drive

627 Albrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

627 Albrook Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,057 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Albrook Drive have any available units?
627 Albrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 627 Albrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
627 Albrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Albrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 Albrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 627 Albrook Drive offer parking?
No, 627 Albrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 627 Albrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Albrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Albrook Drive have a pool?
No, 627 Albrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 627 Albrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 627 Albrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Albrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Albrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Albrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Albrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

