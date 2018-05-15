All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:31 AM

621 Wandering Way Drive

621 Wandering Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

621 Wandering Way Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Allen TX voted #2 places to live in the US by Money magazine. This cute homes is located just walking distance to Ford Middle school and Ford park. No carpet throughout is a big appeal for this home. The living room, dining and kitchen all share an open floor plan. The bedrooms are all located off the hallway. The back yard has bamboo lined up along the back fence which add a barrier between the back of home and neighbors.
Allen HS opened it's 18k spectator stadium last fall & if the residences are not cheering on the team, they are usually at the Allen event center, shopping at the outlet mall or hanging out at the Village Depot.
Home can be avail sooner. Ask for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Wandering Way Drive have any available units?
621 Wandering Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Wandering Way Drive have?
Some of 621 Wandering Way Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Wandering Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Wandering Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Wandering Way Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Wandering Way Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 621 Wandering Way Drive offer parking?
No, 621 Wandering Way Drive does not offer parking.
Does 621 Wandering Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Wandering Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Wandering Way Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Wandering Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Wandering Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Wandering Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Wandering Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Wandering Way Drive has units with dishwashers.

