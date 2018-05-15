621 Wandering Way Drive

Amenities

Allen TX voted #2 places to live in the US by Money magazine. This cute homes is located just walking distance to Ford Middle school and Ford park. No carpet throughout is a big appeal for this home. The living room, dining and kitchen all share an open floor plan. The bedrooms are all located off the hallway. The back yard has bamboo lined up along the back fence which add a barrier between the back of home and neighbors.

Allen HS opened it's 18k spectator stadium last fall & if the residences are not cheering on the team, they are usually at the Allen event center, shopping at the outlet mall or hanging out at the Village Depot.

Home can be avail sooner. Ask for details.