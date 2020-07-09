All apartments in Allen
620 Willow Oak Drive

620 Willow Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 Willow Oak Street, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move-in beautiful home in desirable neighborhood. Spacious living room with brick fireplace, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances with breakfast area. Close to shopping, schools, major highways and through streets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

