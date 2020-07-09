Ready to move-in beautiful home in desirable neighborhood. Spacious living room with brick fireplace, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances with breakfast area. Close to shopping, schools, major highways and through streets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 620 Willow Oak Drive have?
Some of 620 Willow Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel.
