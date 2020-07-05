610 Rockcrossing Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Meticulously kept, designer paint colors, open floor plan with high ceilings, 3 bdrms 2 baths. Remodeled kitchen sleek stainless steel appliances (KitchenAid) Dishwasher (Bosch), vented range hood, soft-close kitchen cabinetry, ivory Silestone Quartz countertops. Island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry updated with wire shelving, new shelves in utility room. Tiled floors except bedrooms. Spacious master suite with a spa-like bath, dual vanity, designer tiled shower, jetted tub, walk-in closet. Updated guest bathroom. Large backyard, nice size patio, fence painted in 2016. Close to Ford Park and newly renovated Ford pool, tennis courts and elem. school. AVAIL 1 APR 2019