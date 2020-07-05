All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

610 Rockcrossing Lane

610 Rockcrossing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

610 Rockcrossing Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Meticulously kept, designer paint colors, open floor plan with high ceilings, 3 bdrms 2 baths. Remodeled kitchen sleek stainless steel appliances (KitchenAid) Dishwasher (Bosch), vented range hood, soft-close kitchen cabinetry, ivory Silestone Quartz countertops. Island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry updated with wire shelving, new shelves in utility room. Tiled floors except bedrooms. Spacious master suite with a spa-like bath, dual vanity, designer tiled shower, jetted tub, walk-in closet. Updated guest bathroom. Large backyard, nice size patio, fence painted in 2016. Close to Ford Park and newly renovated Ford pool, tennis courts and elem. school. AVAIL 1 APR 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Rockcrossing Lane have any available units?
610 Rockcrossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Rockcrossing Lane have?
Some of 610 Rockcrossing Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Rockcrossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
610 Rockcrossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Rockcrossing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 610 Rockcrossing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 610 Rockcrossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 610 Rockcrossing Lane offers parking.
Does 610 Rockcrossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Rockcrossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Rockcrossing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 610 Rockcrossing Lane has a pool.
Does 610 Rockcrossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 610 Rockcrossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Rockcrossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Rockcrossing Lane has units with dishwashers.

