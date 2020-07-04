All apartments in Allen
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:35 PM

607 Granbury Drive

607 Granbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

607 Granbury Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy a day inside or head outside to relax in the pool! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Granbury Drive have any available units?
607 Granbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 607 Granbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 Granbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Granbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Granbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 607 Granbury Drive offer parking?
No, 607 Granbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 607 Granbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Granbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Granbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 607 Granbury Drive has a pool.
Does 607 Granbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 Granbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Granbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Granbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Granbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Granbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

