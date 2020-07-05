All apartments in Allen
601 Thoreau Lane
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:09 AM

601 Thoreau Lane

601 Thoreau Lane · No Longer Available
Location

601 Thoreau Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home in sought after Allen ISD. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and a wood burning fireplace in living area. Laminate wood flooring in living area. Kitchen has granite counter tops and gas stove cook top. Bathroom counter tops have been updated to granite. Great location and walking distance to Allen High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Thoreau Lane have any available units?
601 Thoreau Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Thoreau Lane have?
Some of 601 Thoreau Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Thoreau Lane currently offering any rent specials?
601 Thoreau Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Thoreau Lane pet-friendly?
No, 601 Thoreau Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 601 Thoreau Lane offer parking?
Yes, 601 Thoreau Lane offers parking.
Does 601 Thoreau Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Thoreau Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Thoreau Lane have a pool?
No, 601 Thoreau Lane does not have a pool.
Does 601 Thoreau Lane have accessible units?
No, 601 Thoreau Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Thoreau Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Thoreau Lane has units with dishwashers.

