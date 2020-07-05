601 Thoreau Lane

Amenities

Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home in sought after Allen ISD. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and a wood burning fireplace in living area. Laminate wood flooring in living area. Kitchen has granite counter tops and gas stove cook top. Bathroom counter tops have been updated to granite. Great location and walking distance to Allen High School.