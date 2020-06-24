All apartments in Allen
600 Willow Oak Drive
600 Willow Oak Drive

600 Willow Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

600 Willow Oak Dr, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Wonderful house with 4 bedrooms, 2 and half bath, 2 car garage, nice family room, formal dining, big office or living area, laminate floors in all the bedrooms. Good neighborhood, easy access to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Willow Oak Drive have any available units?
600 Willow Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Willow Oak Drive have?
Some of 600 Willow Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Willow Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Willow Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Willow Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 600 Willow Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 600 Willow Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 Willow Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 600 Willow Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Willow Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Willow Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 600 Willow Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 600 Willow Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Willow Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Willow Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Willow Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

