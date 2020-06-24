600 Willow Oak Drive

Wonderful house with 4 bedrooms, 2 and half bath, 2 car garage, nice family room, formal dining, big office or living area, laminate floors in all the bedrooms. Good neighborhood, easy access to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
