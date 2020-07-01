559 Windsor Drive

Recently updated house with open spacious living area including fireplace. Granite counter top in kitchen with almost new appliances. Updated bathrooms and large open back yard with grass. Broken concrete at entry is on schedule to be replaced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
