All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 559 Windsor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
559 Windsor Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:51 AM

559 Windsor Drive

559 Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

559 Windsor Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated house with open spacious living area including fireplace. Granite counter top in kitchen with almost new appliances. Updated bathrooms and large open back yard with grass. Broken concrete at entry is on schedule to be replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 Windsor Drive have any available units?
559 Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 559 Windsor Drive have?
Some of 559 Windsor Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
559 Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 559 Windsor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 559 Windsor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 559 Windsor Drive offers parking.
Does 559 Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 Windsor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 Windsor Drive have a pool?
No, 559 Windsor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 559 Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 559 Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 559 Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 Windsor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary