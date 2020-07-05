558 Ridgemont Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immediate Move In 3/2 Allen - Spacious home in Allen Near 75 and E Bethany. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with 2 living areas! Garage Conversion, Tile throughout the entire home. Open kitchen boasts extensive wood cabinets. Separate laundry room with extra storage. Built-in bar area for entertaining. Storage shed and covered patio in the backyard. Must see to appreciate! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



Public Driving Directions From 75, East on Bethany, South on Jupiter, Right on Ridgemont, the house is on the south side of Ridgemont.



All Electric. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $400 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



