Home
/
Allen, TX
/
558 Ridgemont Dr
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:17 AM

558 Ridgemont Dr

558 Ridgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

558 Ridgemont Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immediate Move In 3/2 Allen - Spacious home in Allen Near 75 and E Bethany. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with 2 living areas! Garage Conversion, Tile throughout the entire home. Open kitchen boasts extensive wood cabinets. Separate laundry room with extra storage. Built-in bar area for entertaining. Storage shed and covered patio in the backyard. Must see to appreciate! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

Public Driving Directions From 75, East on Bethany, South on Jupiter, Right on Ridgemont, the house is on the south side of Ridgemont.

All Electric. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $400 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE3202402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Ridgemont Dr have any available units?
558 Ridgemont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 Ridgemont Dr have?
Some of 558 Ridgemont Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Ridgemont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
558 Ridgemont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Ridgemont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 Ridgemont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 558 Ridgemont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 558 Ridgemont Dr offers parking.
Does 558 Ridgemont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 Ridgemont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Ridgemont Dr have a pool?
No, 558 Ridgemont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 558 Ridgemont Dr have accessible units?
No, 558 Ridgemont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Ridgemont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 Ridgemont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

