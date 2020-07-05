Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 558 Cumberland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
558 Cumberland Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:20 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
558 Cumberland Drive
558 Cumberland Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
558 Cumberland Dr, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled. Painted all over. Whole house has laminate and tile floor. Will be ready on August 10, 2017
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 558 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
558 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
Is 558 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
558 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 558 Cumberland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 558 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
No, 558 Cumberland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 558 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 558 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 558 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 558 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 Cumberland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 558 Cumberland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 Cumberland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Similar Pages
Allen 1 Bedrooms
Allen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200
Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary