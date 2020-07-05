All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:15 AM

543 Freestone Drive

543 Freestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

543 Freestone Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Freestone Drive have any available units?
543 Freestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 543 Freestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
543 Freestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Freestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 Freestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 543 Freestone Drive offer parking?
No, 543 Freestone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 543 Freestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Freestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Freestone Drive have a pool?
No, 543 Freestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 543 Freestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 543 Freestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Freestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 Freestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 Freestone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 Freestone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

