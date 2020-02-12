All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 541 Hightrail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
541 Hightrail Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:00 AM

541 Hightrail Drive

541 Hightrail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

541 Hightrail Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 1970s house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Carpets will be shampooed on 9-4-2019.
Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Hightrail Drive have any available units?
541 Hightrail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 Hightrail Drive have?
Some of 541 Hightrail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Hightrail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
541 Hightrail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Hightrail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 541 Hightrail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 541 Hightrail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 541 Hightrail Drive offers parking.
Does 541 Hightrail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Hightrail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Hightrail Drive have a pool?
No, 541 Hightrail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 541 Hightrail Drive have accessible units?
No, 541 Hightrail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Hightrail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 Hightrail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary