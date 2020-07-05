Rent Calculator
540 Northridge Drive
540 Northridge Drive
540 Northridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
540 Northridge Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in.Well cared house has many upgrades:new roof, AC unit,carpet,interior paint,concrete for covered patio,blinds.Garage has extra storage space.Close to schools,park,shoppings,HWY 75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 540 Northridge Drive have any available units?
540 Northridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 540 Northridge Drive have?
Some of 540 Northridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 540 Northridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
540 Northridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Northridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 540 Northridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 540 Northridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 540 Northridge Drive offers parking.
Does 540 Northridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Northridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Northridge Drive have a pool?
No, 540 Northridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 540 Northridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 540 Northridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Northridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Northridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
