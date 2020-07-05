531 Ridgemont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Allen. Fresh neutral paint, ceiling fans, granite looking island and breakfast bar overlooking the family room with brick fireplace and hearth! Open floorplan, must see inside to appreciate.