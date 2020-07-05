All apartments in Allen
531 Ridgemont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

531 Ridgemont Drive

531 Ridgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

531 Ridgemont Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Allen. Fresh neutral paint, ceiling fans, granite looking island and breakfast bar overlooking the family room with brick fireplace and hearth! Open floorplan, must see inside to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Ridgemont Drive have any available units?
531 Ridgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Ridgemont Drive have?
Some of 531 Ridgemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Ridgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
531 Ridgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Ridgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 531 Ridgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 531 Ridgemont Drive offer parking?
No, 531 Ridgemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 531 Ridgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Ridgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Ridgemont Drive have a pool?
No, 531 Ridgemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 531 Ridgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 531 Ridgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Ridgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 Ridgemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

