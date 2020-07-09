Rent Calculator
531 Fairhaven Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM
Location
531 Fairhaven Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated new interior and exterior paint, new wood look tile, new carpet, granite counter top, new smooth surface electric range, updated cabinets, extra parking space. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 531 Fairhaven Drive have any available units?
531 Fairhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 531 Fairhaven Drive have?
Some of 531 Fairhaven Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 531 Fairhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
531 Fairhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Fairhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 531 Fairhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 531 Fairhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 531 Fairhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 531 Fairhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Fairhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Fairhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 531 Fairhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 531 Fairhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 531 Fairhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Fairhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 Fairhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
