Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:20 PM

530 Windsor Drive

530 Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

530 Windsor Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Windsor Drive have any available units?
530 Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Windsor Drive have?
Some of 530 Windsor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 Windsor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 530 Windsor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 Windsor Drive offers parking.
Does 530 Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Windsor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Windsor Drive have a pool?
No, 530 Windsor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 530 Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Windsor Drive has units with dishwashers.

