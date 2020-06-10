All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 523 Windsor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
523 Windsor Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:26 AM

523 Windsor Drive

523 Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

523 Windsor Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home with huge rooms, large living area with brick fireplace, and large fenced backyard. Great family home! Garage was converted into additional bedroom. Charming home in a convenient location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Windsor Drive have any available units?
523 Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Windsor Drive have?
Some of 523 Windsor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
523 Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 523 Windsor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 523 Windsor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 523 Windsor Drive offers parking.
Does 523 Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Windsor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Windsor Drive have a pool?
No, 523 Windsor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 523 Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 523 Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Windsor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary