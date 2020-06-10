Updated home with huge rooms, large living area with brick fireplace, and large fenced backyard. Great family home! Garage was converted into additional bedroom. Charming home in a convenient location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 523 Windsor Drive have any available units?
523 Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Windsor Drive have?
Some of 523 Windsor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
523 Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.