Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:02 PM

520 White Oak Street

520 White Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 White Oak Street, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,809 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 White Oak Street have any available units?
520 White Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 White Oak Street have?
Some of 520 White Oak Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 White Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 White Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 White Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 White Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 520 White Oak Street offer parking?
No, 520 White Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 White Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 White Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 White Oak Street have a pool?
No, 520 White Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 White Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 520 White Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 White Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 White Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

