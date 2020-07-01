Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 515 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
515 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 515 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Cumberland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 515 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
No, 515 Cumberland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 515 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 515 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 515 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Cumberland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Cumberland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Cumberland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
