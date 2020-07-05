WELL MAINTAINED 3 br 2 full bath home in Sought-After Windridge. AWARD WINNING ALLEN ISD! NEW custom interior paint, NEW carpet, granite countertops, backsplash, eat-in kitchen, and large backyard with shed! MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 514 Northridge Drive have?
Some of 514 Northridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
