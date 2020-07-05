514 Northridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WELL MAINTAINED 3 br 2 full bath home in Sought-After Windridge. AWARD WINNING ALLEN ISD! NEW custom interior paint, NEW carpet, granite countertops, backsplash, eat-in kitchen, and large backyard with shed! MUST SEE!