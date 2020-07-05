All apartments in Allen
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

514 Northridge Drive

514 Northridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

514 Northridge Dr, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELL MAINTAINED 3 br 2 full bath home in Sought-After Windridge. AWARD WINNING ALLEN ISD! NEW custom interior paint, NEW carpet, granite countertops, backsplash, eat-in kitchen, and large backyard with shed! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Northridge Drive have any available units?
514 Northridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Northridge Drive have?
Some of 514 Northridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Northridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
514 Northridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Northridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 514 Northridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 514 Northridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 514 Northridge Drive offers parking.
Does 514 Northridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Northridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Northridge Drive have a pool?
No, 514 Northridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 514 Northridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 514 Northridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Northridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Northridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

