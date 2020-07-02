Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 507 White Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
507 White Oak Street
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
507 White Oak Street
507 White Oak Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
507 White Oak Street, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
New interior Paint, New carpet in bedrooms. Storage building with no door. App fee 50 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 White Oak Street have any available units?
507 White Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 507 White Oak Street have?
Some of 507 White Oak Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 507 White Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 White Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 White Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 White Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 507 White Oak Street offer parking?
No, 507 White Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 507 White Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 White Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 White Oak Street have a pool?
No, 507 White Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 White Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 507 White Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 White Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 White Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Similar Pages
Allen 1 Bedrooms
Allen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200
Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary