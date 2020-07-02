All apartments in Allen
507 White Oak Street
507 White Oak Street

507 White Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 White Oak Street, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
New interior Paint, New carpet in bedrooms. Storage building with no door. App fee 50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 White Oak Street have any available units?
507 White Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 White Oak Street have?
Some of 507 White Oak Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 White Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 White Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 White Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 White Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 507 White Oak Street offer parking?
No, 507 White Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 507 White Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 White Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 White Oak Street have a pool?
No, 507 White Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 White Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 507 White Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 White Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 White Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

