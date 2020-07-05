Clean and move-in ready! Open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath home, freshly painted, new vinyl wood look floors, ceiling fans, wood burning fireplace; large corner lot with great back yard; oversized 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 507 Cumberland Drive have?
Some of 507 Cumberland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan.
