Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

507 Cumberland Drive

507 Cumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Cumberland Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

Clean and move-in ready! Open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath home, freshly painted, new vinyl wood look floors, ceiling fans, wood burning fireplace; large corner lot with great back yard; oversized 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
507 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Cumberland Drive have?
Some of 507 Cumberland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Cumberland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 507 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Cumberland Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Cumberland Drive has units with dishwashers.

