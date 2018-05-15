Rent Calculator
505 Flameleaf Drive
505 Flameleaf Drive
505 Flameleaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
505 Flameleaf Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful move in ready home! Upgraded light fixtures and laminate wood look floors. Good size backyard with 8ft fence for lots of privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 Flameleaf Drive have any available units?
505 Flameleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 505 Flameleaf Drive have?
Some of 505 Flameleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 505 Flameleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Flameleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Flameleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 Flameleaf Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 505 Flameleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Flameleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 505 Flameleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Flameleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Flameleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Flameleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Flameleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Flameleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Flameleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Flameleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
