Allen, TX
/
504 Spring Willow Drive
504 Spring Willow Drive
504 Spring Willow Drive
Location
504 Spring Willow Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
One story house with a pool. All well cleaned and painted. Photos will be upgraded. Kitchen is spacious with granite counter-tops, double ovens. Come see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Spring Willow Drive have any available units?
504 Spring Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 504 Spring Willow Drive have?
Some of 504 Spring Willow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 504 Spring Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Spring Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Spring Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Spring Willow Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 504 Spring Willow Drive offer parking?
No, 504 Spring Willow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 504 Spring Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Spring Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Spring Willow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 504 Spring Willow Drive has a pool.
Does 504 Spring Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Spring Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Spring Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Spring Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.
