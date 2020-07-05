Updated and nice! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. GREAT LOCATION!! Beautiful drive up appeal. Inside features granite counter tops, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, lighting, stainless appliances, wood-laminate flooring! A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 504 Scarlet Oak Drive have?
Some of 504 Scarlet Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage.
