504 Scarlet Oak Drive
504 Scarlet Oak Drive

504 Scarlet Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 Scarlet Oak Street, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and nice! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. GREAT LOCATION!!
Beautiful drive up appeal. Inside features granite counter tops, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, lighting, stainless appliances, wood-laminate flooring! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Scarlet Oak Drive have any available units?
504 Scarlet Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Scarlet Oak Drive have?
Some of 504 Scarlet Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Scarlet Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Scarlet Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Scarlet Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Scarlet Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 504 Scarlet Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 504 Scarlet Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 504 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Scarlet Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Scarlet Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Scarlet Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

