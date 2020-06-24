All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 415 Allenwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
415 Allenwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

415 Allenwood Drive

415 Allenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

415 Allenwood Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, all wood floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Allenwood Drive have any available units?
415 Allenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 415 Allenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
415 Allenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Allenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 415 Allenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 415 Allenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 415 Allenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 415 Allenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Allenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Allenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 415 Allenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 415 Allenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 415 Allenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Allenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Allenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Allenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Allenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary