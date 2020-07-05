All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

414 Leameadow Drive

414 Leameadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

414 Leameadow Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,062 sq. ft. home in Allen, TX! Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and nice breakfast area. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Master suite features walk-in shower. Huge secondary rooms. Private backyard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Leameadow Drive have any available units?
414 Leameadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Leameadow Drive have?
Some of 414 Leameadow Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Leameadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
414 Leameadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Leameadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Leameadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 414 Leameadow Drive offer parking?
No, 414 Leameadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 414 Leameadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Leameadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Leameadow Drive have a pool?
No, 414 Leameadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 414 Leameadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 414 Leameadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Leameadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Leameadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

