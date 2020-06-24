All apartments in Allen
3701 N US HIGHWAY 69
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3701 N US HIGHWAY 69

3701 Us Route 75 · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Us Route 75, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new apartment built in 2018. 1 bedroom 1 bath with vinyl flooring throughout and granite countertops in kitchen. Clean and beautiful living pace. Patio has a view of a beautiful red barn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have any available units?
3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have?
Some of 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 currently offering any rent specials?
3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 pet-friendly?
No, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 offer parking?
Yes, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 offers parking.
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have a pool?
No, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 does not have a pool.
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have accessible units?
No, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 does not have units with dishwashers.

