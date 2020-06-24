Rent Calculator
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
3701 N US HIGHWAY 69
3701 N US HIGHWAY 69
3701 Us Route 75
·
No Longer Available
Location
3701 Us Route 75, Allen, TX 75013
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new apartment built in 2018. 1 bedroom 1 bath with vinyl flooring throughout and granite countertops in kitchen. Clean and beautiful living pace. Patio has a view of a beautiful red barn.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have any available units?
3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have?
Some of 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction.
Amenities section
.
Is 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 currently offering any rent specials?
3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 pet-friendly?
No, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 offer parking?
Yes, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 offers parking.
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have a pool?
No, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 does not have a pool.
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have accessible units?
No, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 N US HIGHWAY 69 does not have units with dishwashers.
