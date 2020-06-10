327 Regency Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Mediterranean stlye townhome. Total remodel. New Range (cooktop), Dishwasher, Microwave, Carpet, Fans, Blinds, Flooring, Master Tub & Toilets, Fresh paint. In highly ranked Allen ISD!! Shows like a model! Large living room. Seperate Study downstairs. Large kitchen with granite Island and granite counter tops and tiled floors. HOA dues included in rent!! No yard maintenance for tenant. Community swimming pool. Quite neighborhood with easy access to Hwy 75, major employment centers, shopping.