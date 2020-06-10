All apartments in Allen
327 Regency Drive

Location

327 Regency Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Mediterranean stlye townhome. Total remodel. New Range (cooktop), Dishwasher, Microwave, Carpet, Fans, Blinds, Flooring, Master Tub & Toilets, Fresh paint. In highly ranked Allen ISD!! Shows like a model! Large living room. Seperate Study downstairs. Large kitchen with granite Island and granite counter tops and tiled floors. HOA dues included in rent!! No yard maintenance for tenant. Community swimming pool. Quite neighborhood with easy access to Hwy 75, major employment centers, shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Regency Drive have any available units?
327 Regency Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Regency Drive have?
Some of 327 Regency Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Regency Drive currently offering any rent specials?
327 Regency Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Regency Drive pet-friendly?
No, 327 Regency Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 327 Regency Drive offer parking?
Yes, 327 Regency Drive offers parking.
Does 327 Regency Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Regency Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Regency Drive have a pool?
Yes, 327 Regency Drive has a pool.
Does 327 Regency Drive have accessible units?
No, 327 Regency Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Regency Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Regency Drive has units with dishwashers.

