314 Calstone Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:16 AM

314 Calstone Drive

314 Calstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

314 Calstone Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained Single story, 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, Plano ISD. Wood floor in common area, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen updated with granite. Close to highway 121,walking trail and shops. Owner will allow Small Pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Calstone Drive have any available units?
314 Calstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Calstone Drive have?
Some of 314 Calstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Calstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
314 Calstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Calstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Calstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 314 Calstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 314 Calstone Drive offers parking.
Does 314 Calstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Calstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Calstone Drive have a pool?
No, 314 Calstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 314 Calstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 314 Calstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Calstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Calstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

