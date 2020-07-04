314 Calstone Drive

Well maintained Single story, 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, Plano ISD. Wood floor in common area, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen updated with granite. Close to highway 121,walking trail and shops. Owner will allow Small Pet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
