Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

302 Young Drive

302 Young Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Young Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
Cute home in coveted Allen ISD. Great location! Workshop out back could be used for extra storage. Close to shopping and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Young Drive have any available units?
302 Young Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 302 Young Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Young Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Young Drive pet-friendly?
No, 302 Young Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 302 Young Drive offer parking?
No, 302 Young Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 Young Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Young Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Young Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Young Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Young Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Young Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Young Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Young Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Young Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Young Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

