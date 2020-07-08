All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:10 PM

300 Periwinkle Drive

300 Periwinkle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

300 Periwinkle Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,749 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Periwinkle Drive have any available units?
300 Periwinkle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 300 Periwinkle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Periwinkle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Periwinkle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Periwinkle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 300 Periwinkle Drive offer parking?
No, 300 Periwinkle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 300 Periwinkle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Periwinkle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Periwinkle Drive have a pool?
No, 300 Periwinkle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 300 Periwinkle Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Periwinkle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Periwinkle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Periwinkle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Periwinkle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Periwinkle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

