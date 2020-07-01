All apartments in Allen
2237 Waterrock Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:19 AM

2237 Waterrock Drive

2237 Waterrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Waterrock Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
Stunning Custom Highland home backing to the CREEK! Move In Ready! Extensive hand scrpd hardwoods & plantation shutters. Private study w Fr doors. Elegant formal dining w butler's pantry, spacious 2 story family room w stone FP. Large Island w seating, kitchen w upgraded granite, double convec ovens, SS appl & Wolf gas cook top. MEDIA ROOM DOWN! Huge master suite w large windows overlooking the back yard, Luxury master bath & 2nd guest suite down. Up you'll find a large game room w wet bar & 3 great sized secondary bedrooms w walk-in closets. Covered extended patio overlooking the creek, Nice size backyard! 2 community pools, clubhouse, sports court, park, walking & jogging trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Waterrock Drive have any available units?
2237 Waterrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 Waterrock Drive have?
Some of 2237 Waterrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Waterrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Waterrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Waterrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Waterrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2237 Waterrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Waterrock Drive offers parking.
Does 2237 Waterrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Waterrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Waterrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2237 Waterrock Drive has a pool.
Does 2237 Waterrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2237 Waterrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Waterrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Waterrock Drive has units with dishwashers.

