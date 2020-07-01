2237 Waterrock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage guest suite media room

Stunning Custom Highland home backing to the CREEK! Move In Ready! Extensive hand scrpd hardwoods & plantation shutters. Private study w Fr doors. Elegant formal dining w butler's pantry, spacious 2 story family room w stone FP. Large Island w seating, kitchen w upgraded granite, double convec ovens, SS appl & Wolf gas cook top. MEDIA ROOM DOWN! Huge master suite w large windows overlooking the back yard, Luxury master bath & 2nd guest suite down. Up you'll find a large game room w wet bar & 3 great sized secondary bedrooms w walk-in closets. Covered extended patio overlooking the creek, Nice size backyard! 2 community pools, clubhouse, sports court, park, walking & jogging trails.