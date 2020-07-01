2237 Waterrock Drive

Amenities
Stunning Custom Highland home backing to the CREEK! Move In Ready! Extensive hand scrpd hardwoods & plantation shutters. Private study w Fr doors. Elegant formal dining w butler's pantry, spacious 2 story family room w stone FP. Large Island w seating, kitchen w upgraded granite, double convec ovens, SS appl & Wolf gas cook top. MEDIA ROOM DOWN! Huge master suite w large windows overlooking the back yard, Luxury master bath & 2nd guest suite down. Up you'll find a large game room w wet bar & 3 great sized secondary bedrooms w walk-in closets. Covered extended patio overlooking the creek, Nice size backyard! 2 community pools, clubhouse, sports court, park, walking & jogging trails.