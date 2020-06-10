All apartments in Allen
2235 Morning Dew Court
2235 Morning Dew Court

2235 Morning Dew Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Morning Dew Ct, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful home is nestled in the Starcreek neighborhood in Allen, TX. The entry welcomes you in with beautiful iron staircase and large office with glass french doors. High ceilings and open floor plan allow for ample natural light. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large private master suite downstairs, and open game room with wet bar, finished media room, and additional 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs. Oversized backyard and patio space make for great entertaining! This home is located conveniently near Hwy 75 and Hwy 121 behind the Allen Outlet Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

