2142 Arches Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this spectualr 5 bed, 4 bath, 4,220 sq. ft. home in Allen, TX! Open and bright floor plan with soaring ceilings and large windows. Amazing living room with a stoned fireplace. Elegant formal dining room. Lovely island kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinets. Breakfast nook area. Amazing master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub, walk in shower and walk in closet. Huge secondary rooms. Additional living space. Private yard and large back yard! Backyard oasis includes covered patios, sparkling pool with water features. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.