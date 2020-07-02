All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2142 Arches Park Court

2142 Arches Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Arches Park Court, Allen, TX 75013
Waterford Parks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectualr 5 bed, 4 bath, 4,220 sq. ft. home in Allen, TX! Open and bright floor plan with soaring ceilings and large windows. Amazing living room with a stoned fireplace. Elegant formal dining room. Lovely island kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinets. Breakfast nook area. Amazing master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub, walk in shower and walk in closet. Huge secondary rooms. Additional living space. Private yard and large back yard! Backyard oasis includes covered patios, sparkling pool with water features. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Arches Park Court have any available units?
2142 Arches Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 Arches Park Court have?
Some of 2142 Arches Park Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Arches Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Arches Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Arches Park Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 Arches Park Court is pet friendly.
Does 2142 Arches Park Court offer parking?
No, 2142 Arches Park Court does not offer parking.
Does 2142 Arches Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Arches Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Arches Park Court have a pool?
Yes, 2142 Arches Park Court has a pool.
Does 2142 Arches Park Court have accessible units?
No, 2142 Arches Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Arches Park Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2142 Arches Park Court does not have units with dishwashers.

