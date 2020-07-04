All apartments in Allen
213 Parkhurst Lane
213 Parkhurst Lane

213 Parkhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

213 Parkhurst Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great West Allen Location, Plano ISD! 3 Bedroom plus Study, 2 Bath; Nice Covered Patio for Outdoor Entertainment! Nicely Kept, Move-in Ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Parkhurst Lane have any available units?
213 Parkhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Parkhurst Lane have?
Some of 213 Parkhurst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Parkhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
213 Parkhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Parkhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 213 Parkhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 213 Parkhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 213 Parkhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 213 Parkhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Parkhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Parkhurst Lane have a pool?
No, 213 Parkhurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 213 Parkhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 213 Parkhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Parkhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Parkhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

