All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 2119 Spicewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
2119 Spicewood Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

2119 Spicewood Drive

2119 Spicewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2119 Spicewood Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Spicewood Drive have any available units?
2119 Spicewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 2119 Spicewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Spicewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Spicewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2119 Spicewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2119 Spicewood Drive offer parking?
No, 2119 Spicewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2119 Spicewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Spicewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Spicewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2119 Spicewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2119 Spicewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2119 Spicewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Spicewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 Spicewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2119 Spicewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2119 Spicewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary