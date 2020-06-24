Rent Calculator
206 S Alder Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
206 S Alder Dr
206 North Alder Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
206 North Alder Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
206 S Alder Dr, Allen, TX 75002 - Description Coming Soon!
(RLNE4652076)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 S Alder Dr have any available units?
206 S Alder Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
Is 206 S Alder Dr currently offering any rent specials?
206 S Alder Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 S Alder Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 S Alder Dr is pet friendly.
Does 206 S Alder Dr offer parking?
No, 206 S Alder Dr does not offer parking.
Does 206 S Alder Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 S Alder Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 S Alder Dr have a pool?
No, 206 S Alder Dr does not have a pool.
Does 206 S Alder Dr have accessible units?
No, 206 S Alder Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 206 S Alder Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 S Alder Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 S Alder Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 S Alder Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
