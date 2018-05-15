All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:07 AM

2035 Needham Drive

2035 Needham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Needham Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Move-in ready, Plano ISD, 4 Bedroom , Walking distance to elementary school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Needham Drive have any available units?
2035 Needham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 2035 Needham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Needham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Needham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2035 Needham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2035 Needham Drive offer parking?
No, 2035 Needham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2035 Needham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Needham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Needham Drive have a pool?
No, 2035 Needham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Needham Drive have accessible units?
No, 2035 Needham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Needham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 Needham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 Needham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 Needham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

