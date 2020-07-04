Great location! Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 living area, 2 dining, no carpet, single story house in quiet neighborhood of Plano ISD, in City of Allen. Plantation shutters in formal dining, living room and all bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2030 Greenfield Lane have any available units?
2030 Greenfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 Greenfield Lane have?
Some of 2030 Greenfield Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Greenfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Greenfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.