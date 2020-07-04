All apartments in Allen
2030 Greenfield Lane
Last updated December 15 2019 at 9:25 PM

2030 Greenfield Lane

2030 Greenfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2030 Greenfield Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 living area, 2 dining, no carpet, single story house in quiet neighborhood of Plano ISD, in City of Allen. Plantation shutters in formal dining, living room and all bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Greenfield Lane have any available units?
2030 Greenfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 Greenfield Lane have?
Some of 2030 Greenfield Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Greenfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Greenfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Greenfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2030 Greenfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2030 Greenfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2030 Greenfield Lane offers parking.
Does 2030 Greenfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 Greenfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Greenfield Lane have a pool?
No, 2030 Greenfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Greenfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2030 Greenfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Greenfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 Greenfield Lane has units with dishwashers.

