Beautiful and 3000 sf home in West Allen with sought-after Plano ISD! Just minutes away from shopping malls, plazas, dining and easy access to 121. Large master bedroom down stairs with 3 large bedrooms upstairs and plenty of living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2018 Nottingham Place have any available units?
2018 Nottingham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Nottingham Place have?
Some of 2018 Nottingham Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Nottingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Nottingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.