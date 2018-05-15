All apartments in Allen
2018 Nottingham Place
2018 Nottingham Place

2018 Nottingham Place · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Nottingham Place, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and 3000 sf home in West Allen with sought-after Plano ISD! Just minutes away from shopping malls, plazas, dining and easy access to 121. Large master bedroom down stairs with 3 large bedrooms upstairs and plenty of living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Nottingham Place have any available units?
2018 Nottingham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Nottingham Place have?
Some of 2018 Nottingham Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Nottingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Nottingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Nottingham Place pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Nottingham Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2018 Nottingham Place offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Nottingham Place offers parking.
Does 2018 Nottingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Nottingham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Nottingham Place have a pool?
No, 2018 Nottingham Place does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Nottingham Place have accessible units?
No, 2018 Nottingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Nottingham Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Nottingham Place has units with dishwashers.

