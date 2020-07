Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Do not miss this one. it will go soon !!!Beautiful home with plenty of light and open floor plan is ready for move in!! Awesome floor plan has Super sized private master BR and 2 other BRs up and a full bath and guest bedroom down. Updated with fresh paint, granite counters and more. Comes with Refrigerator !Excellent location and access to Hwys 75,121 and Tollway!Pets are case by case.