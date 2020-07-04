All apartments in Allen
2005 Nottingham Place
2005 Nottingham Place

2005 Nottingham Place · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Nottingham Place, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Updated 4 bed 3 baths house in central location! spacious kitchen with huge island. master bedroom downstairs! spacious master bath with a huge closet. upstairs feathers 3 bedrooms and a game room. lots of windows for natural light! a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Nottingham Place have any available units?
2005 Nottingham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Nottingham Place have?
Some of 2005 Nottingham Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Nottingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Nottingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Nottingham Place pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Nottingham Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2005 Nottingham Place offer parking?
No, 2005 Nottingham Place does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Nottingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Nottingham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Nottingham Place have a pool?
No, 2005 Nottingham Place does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Nottingham Place have accessible units?
No, 2005 Nottingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Nottingham Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Nottingham Place has units with dishwashers.

