2005 Nottingham Place

Updated 4 bed 3 baths house in central location! spacious kitchen with huge island. master bedroom downstairs! spacious master bath with a huge closet. upstairs feathers 3 bedrooms and a game room. lots of windows for natural light! a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
