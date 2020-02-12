1925 Landridge Drive

Updated kitchen & bathroom Granite countertop, backsplash & Stainless Appliances. 30 energy saving windows. Nearly new Laminate Floors & Carpet. High Ceilings. Walking distance to elementary school and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
