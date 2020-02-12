All apartments in Allen
1925 Landridge Drive
1925 Landridge Drive

1925 Landridge Drive · No Longer Available
Allen
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1925 Landridge Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated kitchen & bathroom Granite countertop, backsplash & Stainless Appliances. 30 energy saving windows. Nearly new Laminate Floors & Carpet. High Ceilings. Walking distance to elementary school and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Landridge Drive have any available units?
1925 Landridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Landridge Drive have?
Some of 1925 Landridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Landridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Landridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Landridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Landridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1925 Landridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Landridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1925 Landridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Landridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Landridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1925 Landridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Landridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1925 Landridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Landridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Landridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

