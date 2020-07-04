All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:10 PM

1913 Bridgewater Drive

1913 Bridgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Bridgewater Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
West Allen 4 bdrms, 3.5 ba w master down & hardwood flrs throughout all living areas, stairs & hallways upstairs. Completely remodeled white kitchen w new appliances - 5-burner gas cooktop w venthood, granite countertops, glass mosaic backsplash & apron sink. Recently updated media rm w optional equipment included. Lots of built-in - check out master closet, art niches, corner 2-story fireplace, smart home system incl Ring, Racchio, Nest. Large covered patio w 8ft B-O-B privacy fence, professionally landscaped yard w concrete edging. Walk to acclaimed Evans elementary, close proximity to 121, shopping & entertainment. Nearby Allen, Frisco, Plano & McKinney intersections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Bridgewater Drive have any available units?
1913 Bridgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Bridgewater Drive have?
Some of 1913 Bridgewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Bridgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Bridgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Bridgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Bridgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1913 Bridgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Bridgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 1913 Bridgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Bridgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Bridgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 1913 Bridgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Bridgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1913 Bridgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Bridgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Bridgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.

