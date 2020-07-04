1913 Bridgewater Drive

Amenities

West Allen 4 bdrms, 3.5 ba w master down & hardwood flrs throughout all living areas, stairs & hallways upstairs. Completely remodeled white kitchen w new appliances - 5-burner gas cooktop w venthood, granite countertops, glass mosaic backsplash & apron sink. Recently updated media rm w optional equipment included. Lots of built-in - check out master closet, art niches, corner 2-story fireplace, smart home system incl Ring, Racchio, Nest. Large covered patio w 8ft B-O-B privacy fence, professionally landscaped yard w concrete edging. Walk to acclaimed Evans elementary, close proximity to 121, shopping & entertainment. Nearby Allen, Frisco, Plano & McKinney intersections.