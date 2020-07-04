1905 Seguin Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous house in TWIN CREEKS community! Located in beautiful cul-de-sac, A cross street is 3 very nice play ground. Seconds from Twin Creeks Park. Open gourmet KIT w large island, SS appli, 6 brnr cooktop, built-in fridge, granite, coffee bar, oversized eat-in. LR feats soaring ceiling w dramatic drystack stone FP, built-ins. Handscraped hardwoods incl stairs, plantation shutters. Study w HUGE storage closet. Spacious MST w sitting, large WIC w door to Utility RM. Luxurious MST bath, granite, dual showerheads. 3 BDRMs up, includ split used as 2ND MASTER w en-suite. Private backyard, large pergola patio. CLUB HOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS.