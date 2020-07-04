All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1905 Seguin Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1905 Seguin Court
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:10 PM

1905 Seguin Court

1905 Seguin Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1905 Seguin Court, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous house in TWIN CREEKS community! Located in beautiful cul-de-sac, A cross street is 3 very nice play ground. Seconds from Twin Creeks Park. Open gourmet KIT w large island, SS appli, 6 brnr cooktop, built-in fridge, granite, coffee bar, oversized eat-in. LR feats soaring ceiling w dramatic drystack stone FP, built-ins. Handscraped hardwoods incl stairs, plantation shutters. Study w HUGE storage closet. Spacious MST w sitting, large WIC w door to Utility RM. Luxurious MST bath, granite, dual showerheads. 3 BDRMs up, includ split used as 2ND MASTER w en-suite. Private backyard, large pergola patio. CLUB HOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Seguin Court have any available units?
1905 Seguin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Seguin Court have?
Some of 1905 Seguin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Seguin Court currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Seguin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Seguin Court pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Seguin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1905 Seguin Court offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Seguin Court offers parking.
Does 1905 Seguin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Seguin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Seguin Court have a pool?
Yes, 1905 Seguin Court has a pool.
Does 1905 Seguin Court have accessible units?
No, 1905 Seguin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Seguin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Seguin Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary