Beautiful house with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in preserve community. Rich finishes greet you with hand scraped hardwoods. Open floor plan with stunning kitchen overlooking the family room and gorgeous stone fireplace. Elegant upgrades throughout. Extended wood floors on first floor. Stunning staircase and art niches.Great schools around.Minutes to hwy 121&75 and Allen outlet shopping area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1816 Audubon Pond Way have any available units?
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
What amenities does 1816 Audubon Pond Way have?
Some of 1816 Audubon Pond Way's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Audubon Pond Way currently offering any rent specials?
