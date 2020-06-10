All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:31 PM

1814 Roundrock Drive

1814 Round Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1814 Round Rock Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

Nice 3 bed 2 bath home on large corner lot - great location off Angel parkway not far from celebration park. Large living area, open kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

